Can you use cyber-dojo to get better at TDD?
Yes, either individually or in a group training session.
Is cyber-dojo free?
How much is a licence?
It's up to you!
Large companies/organizations typically pay ~ £1000
Smaller teams/individuals, less
How long does a license last?
That's also up to you!
You can pay a larger amount once
You can pay a smaller amount every year
How do I buy a licence?
There are two ways:
For larger corporations, email
license@cyber-dojo.org
with much you would like to pay, and how often, and we will raise an invoice
Smaller businesses and individuals may prefer to pay directly via PayPal. See above
Thank you
What about operational costs (such as cloud hosting)?
They are generously paid by our sponsors:
Why does cyber-dojo use animal avatars (drawn by
Nadya Sivers
)?
Two reasons:
To provide identity without requiring a login
To provide anonymity during reviews
Is cyber-dojo open-sourced?
Yes. The repositories are split across four
github
organizations:
Can I run my own cyber-dojo server?
Yes. Instructions and scripts for running on...
What technologies does cyber-dojo use?
ruby
github
docker
circleci
aws
kubernetes
What was the inspiration for cyber-dojo?
In 2009 I (Jon) was consulting in Norway. A user-group organized an evening coding-dojo
(in a local pub). An exercise, language, and test-framework was picked, and participants split
into teams of about 5 people. After ~90 minutes everyone gathered for a review...
two teams had
nothing to show since they were still trying to install
the language and test-framework (using the pub wifi)
the other teams spent a
long long long time trying to connect
their laptops to the projector (Linux, Mac, & Windows)
I became convinced an online coding-dojo was a worthwhile project
practising programming deserves more attention effective development is a
team activity
I think there is real benefit in practising
outside
a professional IDE:
cyber-dojo is about
learning
— an IDE about development
cyber-dojo is for working
together
— an IDE typically alone
cyber-dojo aims to
improve
skills
— an IDE to finish products
cyber-dojo promotes
coding & testing
— an IDE, mostly coding
cyber-dojo helps you work
slower
— an IDE faster