Can you use cyber-dojo to get better at TDD?

this video explains how to use it for individual practice: https://youtu.be/lIRF8MgyXho

this video explains how to use it for group practice: https://youtu.be/OGGk-iFVOPQ Yes, either individually or in a group training session.

Is cyber-dojo free?

Using https://cyber-dojo.org in a commercial organization requires a licence

Non-commercial use is free, but please donate

100% of the licence fees and donations help children learn about software

The cyber-dojo Foundation is a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation



How much is a licence?

Large companies/organizations typically pay ~ £1000

Smaller teams/individuals, less

How long does a license last?

You can pay a larger amount once

You can pay a smaller amount every year

How do I buy a licence?

For larger corporations, email license@cyber-dojo.org with much you would like to pay, and how often, and we will raise an invoice

Smaller businesses and individuals may prefer to pay directly via PayPal. See above

There are two ways:

What about operational costs (such as cloud hosting)?

Kosli and CodeEntropy

They are generously paid by our sponsors:

Why does cyber-dojo use animal avatars (drawn by Nadya Sivers )?

To provide identity without requiring a login

Two reasons:

Is cyber-dojo open-sourced?

cyber-dojo-start-points holds the sets of initial source files

cyber-dojo-languages holds the Dockerfiles for the images where the tests run

cyber-dojo holds the microservices for the server

Yes. The repositories are split across four github organizations:

Can I run my own cyber-dojo server?

a Kubernetes cluster in a cloud, or on a local minikube

Linux

Mac

Yes. Instructions and scripts for running on...

What technologies does cyber-dojo use?

ruby github docker circleci aws kubernetes

Jon Jagger is a software developer at Kosli Mike Long is CEO at Kosli Olve Maudal is a software guru at Equinor Seb Rose is an independent software consultant at claysnow.co.uk

What was the inspiration for cyber-dojo?