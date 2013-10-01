a place to practice programming
Can you use cyber-dojo to get better at TDD?
Yes, either individually or in a group training session.
Is cyber-dojo free?
It depends...
  • Using https://cyber-dojo.org in a commercial organization requires a licence
  • Non-commercial use is free, but please donate
  • 100% of the licence fees and donations help children learn about software
  • The cyber-dojo Foundation is a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation
How much is a licence?
It's up to you!
  • Large companies/organizations typically pay ~ £1000
  • Smaller teams/individuals, less
How long does a license last?
That's also up to you!
  • You can pay a larger amount once
  • You can pay a smaller amount every year
How do I buy a licence?
There are two ways:
  • For larger corporations, email license@cyber-dojo.org with much you would like to pay, and how often, and we will raise an invoice
  • Smaller businesses and individuals may prefer to pay directly via PayPal. See above
  • Thank you
What about operational costs (such as cloud hosting)?
They are generously paid by our sponsors:
Why does cyber-dojo use animal avatars (drawn by Nadya Sivers)?
Two reasons:
  • To provide identity without requiring a login
  • To provide anonymity during reviews
Is cyber-dojo open-sourced?
Yes. The repositories are split across four github organizations:
Can I run my own cyber-dojo server?
Yes. Instructions and scripts for running on...
What technologies does cyber-dojo use?
ruby github docker circleci aws kubernetes
Who are the cyber-dojo Foundation trustees?
Jon Jagger is a software developer at Kosli Mike Long is CEO at Kosli Olve Maudal is a software guru at Equinor Seb Rose is an independent software consultant at claysnow.co.uk
What was the inspiration for cyber-dojo?
In 2009 I (Jon) was consulting in Norway. A user-group organized an evening coding-dojo (in a local pub). An exercise, language, and test-framework was picked, and participants split into teams of about 5 people. After ~90 minutes everyone gathered for a review...
  • two teams had nothing to show since they were still trying to install the language and test-framework (using the pub wifi)
  • the other teams spent a long long long time trying to connect their laptops to the projector (Linux, Mac, & Windows)
I became convinced an online coding-dojo was a worthwhile project
  • practising programming deserves more attention
  • effective development is a team activity
I think there is real benefit in practising outside a professional IDE:
  • cyber-dojo is about learning — an IDE about development
  • cyber-dojo is for working together — an IDE typically alone
  • cyber-dojo aims to improve skills — an IDE to finish products
  • cyber-dojo promotes coding & testing — an IDE, mostly coding
  • cyber-dojo helps you work slower — an IDE faster